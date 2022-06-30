New Mississippi law to reduce catalytic converter thefts goes into effect Friday

A new law that officials hope will curb catalytic converter thefts across the state goes into effect Friday.

The new legislation that was passed by legislators earlier this year and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves raises the fine for the crime. Anyone selling the equipment is required to provide an ID and VIN number from the vehicle the catalytic converter was removed from.

The transaction must be paid by check, which will provide a paper trail for law enforcement.

A similar bill was recently passed in Alabama and is reportedly having success in reducing the thefts.

The new law also provides more protection against copper wiring theft, another common theft being reported by telecommunication companies.