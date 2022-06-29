Deputies: Boaters discover woman unresponsive on Mississippi river sandbar

Published 6:19 am Wednesday, June 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Deputies are investigating after boaters on the Leaf River discovered an adult female lying on a sandbar. The boaters called 911 when they found the woman unresponsive.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the call and found the woman — a victim of an apparent assault — on a sandbar at Eastabuchie Park in Eastabuchie.

A woman who was apparently the victim of an assault was found unresponsive on a sandbar at Eastabuchie Park in Eastabuchie.

The female was recovered from the sandbar and transported to an area hospital for treatment of a reported assault.

An unidentified adult male who left the scene was reportedly involved and charges against him are pending once he is located.

