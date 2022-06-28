Mississippi man dies when motorcycle collides with farm truck

Published 5:50 am Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man died when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle Saturday.

Officials from the Tishomingo County Coroner’s Office report that Thomas Hobbs, 27, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a farm truck Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened six miles north of Iuka on Highway 25.

Hobbs was reportedly traveling southbound, and a northbound truck was trying to turn left onto County Road 982 when the collision happened.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly crash.

