Mississippi police: Man uses hammer to break woman’s arm in fight over purse

Published 6:16 am Monday, June 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are looking for a man who is accused of using a hammer to break a woman’s arm during an altercation.

Police say Antonio Golden, 26, was fighting over a woman’s purse when he grabbed a hammer to strike the victim in the left arm.

The aggravated domestic assault allegedly happened Sunday afternoon on the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive.

Golden reportedly fled the scene,  The 29-year-old victim was transported to the hospital.

Authorities say warrants are forthcoming for Golden.

