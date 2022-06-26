What time is College World Series Game today? Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma

Game two of the 2022 College World Series is today and many fans may be asking: what time is the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Today’s game will begin at 2 p.m. Central, 3 p.m. Eastern and will be televised on ESPN.

Ole Miss leads the best-of-three series 1-0 after beating Oklahoma soundly on Saturday night.

If Ole Miss wins tonight, they’ll be crowned the champions. If Oklahoma wins Sunday afternoon, they will force a third gam to begin at 6 p.m. Central, 7 p.m. Eastern on Monday. If necessary, game three will also be aired on ESPN.