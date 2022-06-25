Mississippi deputy rescues driver from fiery crash on interstate

A Mississippi deputy rescued a truck driver and family from a fiery two-car wreck on the interstate Friday.

On Friday at approximately 2 p.m. Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputy Tony Shack was on routine patrol on Interstate 20.

Shack was driving eastbound around mile marker 62 on Interstate 20, when he drove up on an accident that had just occurred. It appeared an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle had crashed and were off the shoulder of the road in a wooded area.

The 18-wheeler cab was fully engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to the trailer. Shack ran to the passenger vehicle where he heard a child screaming. Shack located the child near the passenger vehicle behind a downed tree. Shack picked up the child and removed him from where the fire was. The child’s mother and father were able to extract themselves from their vehicle and followed Shack to safety.

The couple advised Shack that the driver of the commercial vehicle appeared to be deceased and was laying on the ground near his vehicle. Shack went to the commercial vehicle where he saw the driver laying on the ground with his back on fire.

Ignoring the danger, Shack immediately went to the victim and removed him from the flames. Shack then extinguished the flames on the victim and rendered first aid.

Additional Rankin County Deputies along with Pelahatchie Police Department, MHP, Rankin EOC, Pelahatchie Fire Department, Walters Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service responded to the scene. All of the accident victims were transported to area hospitals. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

“We are extremely fortunate and very proud to have brave and quick-thinking deputies like Tony Shack serving the citizens of Rankin County and the State of Mississippi,” a Rankin County release said.