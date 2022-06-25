Alert issued for 77-year-old Mississippi man missing since Wednesday morning

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Foye Wade Davis of Corinth, in Alcorn County.

He is a white male, 5’7” tall, 200 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a checked short sleeve shirt, and brown New Balanced tennis shoes. Foye Davis also had a brindle-colored Boxer dog with a choke chain and metal leash.

He was last seen Wednesday, June 22, at about 9:30 a.m. in the 300 block of County Road 343 in Alcorn County, walking in a north direction.

Family members say Foye Davis suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Foye Davis, contact Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.