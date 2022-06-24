Mississippi officials issue alert for 60-year-old man last seen Monday evening

Mississippi authorities are looking for a 60-year-old man who was last seen Monday evening.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Benny Ray Thedford of Wesson, Copiah County, MS.

He is described as a white male, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 157 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans with no shirt.

He was last seen Monday, June 20, at about 7:00 PM in the 3000 block of Shady Grove Lane in Copiah County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Benny Thedford suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Benny Thedford, contact Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-8943011.