Mississippi man killed when Corvette runs off road Thursday

Published 5:23 am Friday, June 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was killed when his Chevrolet Corvette ran off the road Thursday.

Marion T. McDonald, 47, of Port Gibson, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette east on Highway 18 when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, officials said.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

McDonald was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car during the wreck. He was pronounced dead at the scene,

MHP is investigating the crash.

