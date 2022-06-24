COVID-19 is back in Mississippi (it really never left); new cases up exponentially

Published 12:01 pm Friday, June 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have continues to climb in Mississippi with the weekly average number of new cases at 16 times the rate of this year’s low point in mid-April.

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,104 after the latest statistics were released Friday.

By contract on April 21, the daily average across the state was 68 cases per day.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,377 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The Centers of Disease Control’s online tracker shows the majority of Mississippi counties have either a moderate or high level of community transmission.

“COVID-19 cases in the state are rising at an accelerating rate, along with outbreaks in long-term care facilities,” MSDH officials said. “It’s important to know the level of COVID-19 activity in your community and appropriate safety measures to take.”

Twenty-two of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed as having high community transmission with another 38 listed as having moderate transmission. Thursday morning only three counties were considered as having high community transmission levels.

More News

Mississippi doctor named in landmark abortion case had nothing to do with lawsuit, but his name may become synonymous with issue

Mississippi man convinced elderly to give personal information which he used to steal COVID unemployment funds

Mississippi woman convicted of killing man, leaving him dying in parking lot

Supreme Court rules in landmark Mississippi case, overturns Roe v. Wade giving states ability to ban abortion

Print Article