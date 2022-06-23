Mississippi woman arrested for embezzlement, false reporting of crime at beauty supply store

Published 5:51 am Thursday, June 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was arrested Wednesday for embezzlement and false reporting of a crime at a beauty supply store.

The Vicksburg Police Department released information regarding the arrest of a Lacey Shannon-Ross, 38 of Vicksburg.

Shannon-Ross’ arrest was from a theft that occurred at Sally’s Beauty Supply in the 2100 block of Iowa Boulevard on May 27.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Shannon-Ross made her initial appearance in court on Monday. Her bond was set at $5,000.

More News

Miss Jones County, Miss University win first-round preliminary titles at Miss Mississippi 2022

Police seeking Mississippi teen suspect in armed robbery

‘Tiny house’ concept coming to competitive Mississippi university market

Arkansas beats Ole Miss to force College World Series second bracket final

Print Article