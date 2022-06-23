Mississippi woman arrested for embezzlement, false reporting of crime at beauty supply store
Published 5:51 am Thursday, June 23, 2022
A Mississippi woman was arrested Wednesday for embezzlement and false reporting of a crime at a beauty supply store.
The Vicksburg Police Department released information regarding the arrest of a Lacey Shannon-Ross, 38 of Vicksburg.
Shannon-Ross’ arrest was from a theft that occurred at Sally’s Beauty Supply in the 2100 block of Iowa Boulevard on May 27.
Shannon-Ross made her initial appearance in court on Monday. Her bond was set at $5,000.