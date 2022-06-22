Police: Infant found dead in Mississippi hotel room

Published 5:47 am Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Mississippi hotel room.

The infant was found dead at the Econo Lodge in Clinton on Tuesday, June 21.

Clinton police are questioning the mother of the infant.

Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s Office told Jackson news sources that the infant possibly died as a result of asphyxiation due to a co-sleeping situation.

No charges have been filed at this time. An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

 

