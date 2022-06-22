Cyclist hit and killed on Mississippi highway. Officials need public’s help identifying victim.

Published 6:14 am Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A bicyclist was hit and killed on a Mississippi highway and officials are asking for help identifying the victim.

The crash happened in Latimer on Monday just before 10 p.m. on Tucker Road, north of Interstate 10 on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Officials have described the victim as a white man, but are hoping that someone will hear about the wreck and help identify the victim.

If you have any information that could help, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 769-3063.

