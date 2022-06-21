Suspected child predator from Louisiana caught by FBI, Mississippi deputies after eluding officers for nearly a month

Suspected child predator that eluded capture from multiple agencies for nearly a month has been found and arrested in Pearl River County.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, were on the lookout for 30-year-old Jonathan Naron, a suspected child predator from Rayville, Louisiana.

CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Naron for initiating conversations online with a minor that were sexual in nature on May 23, the department said in a Monday news release.

Naron allegedly continued to contact the minor, sending numerous explicit photos and videos and expressing his desire to “impregnate and marry” the child on multiple occasions, authorities said.

CPSO investigators were able to identify Naron and issue arrest warrants for him.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is also investigating Naron for similar circumstances, authorities said. Naron is wanted by CPSO for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the FBI, for their quick, diligent response in locating Naron. After booking, the subject will be extradited to Louisiana at a later date