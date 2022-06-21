Mississippi man who killed man, put body in trash sentenced to life in prison

Published 5:59 am Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man in 2020 and then disposing of the body in a trash can behind an abandoned Jackson home.

David Lee Course, 36, of Jackson was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Earlier this month, Course was convicted and found guilty of the 2020 shooting death of Bernard Williams.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials say that after Course shot and killed Williams, he then deposited  Williams’ body in a trash can behind an abandoned home on McDowell Road.

Course will not be eligible for parole, after being indicted and convicted as a serial habitual offender, including but not limited to manslaughter and armed robbery.

More News

Miss Jones County, Miss University win first-round preliminary titles at Miss Mississippi 2022

Police seeking Mississippi teen suspect in armed robbery

Mississippi woman arrested for embezzlement, false reporting of crime at beauty supply store

Arkansas beats Ole Miss to force College World Series second bracket final

Print Article