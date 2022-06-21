Mississippi city warns residents to conserve water as heat wave continues

Published 9:47 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By The Associated Press

With extreme heat in the weather forecast, residents of Mississippi’s capital city are being asked to conserve water.

News outlets report that Jackson is anticipating increased water demand because of the heat.

Conservation efforts are being urged to make sure Jackson’s surface and well water systems will maintain pressure and volume.

The city’s Tuesday advisory includes requests that residents not water lawns between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and that they refrain from washing cars or washing down driveways and sidewalks. Jackson residents also are being urged to take showers instead of baths, only wash full loads of clothes and to reduce the draining and refilling of swimming pools.

