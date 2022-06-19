Police investigating after woman arrives at Mississippi ER suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

Published 6:25 am Sunday, June 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are investigating after a woman arrived at a Mississippi emergency room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday evening.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office was notified that a 26-year-old female had arrived at Merit Health River Region in a private vehicle, and that the woman was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries were described to investigators as non-life-threatening.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The sheriff’s office is currently looking for the shooter, a female whom the victim was able to identify.

The victim said that the shooting occurred at Autumn Oak Townhomes in the 4900 block of Halls Ferry Road during an argument.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, further information could not be released by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at the time of this report.

More News

Before tonight’s CWS matchup, Arkansas, Ole Miss fans battle for Jell-O shot supremacy — spend more than $27,000 on shots at Omaha bar

One person killed after teen driver hits ATV on Mississippi highway

Body found at Mississippi wastewater treatment plant identified

Mississippi teens charged in connection with drive-by shooting death of mother’s fiancé

Print Article