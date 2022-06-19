Mississippi woman accused of credit card fraud against 2 vulnerable adults she was reportedly caring for

Published 7:55 am Sunday, June 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman has been arrested in connection with the abuse of two vulnerable adults who were under her care.

Tyvinni Atkinson, 27, was arrested on June 9 by Tupelo police and charged with felony credit card fraud and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Atkinson was arrested after she became a suspect in a case of credit card fraud against an elderly citizen for whom she was a caregiver.

Shortly after her arrest, Tupelo police received another report of credit card fraud perpetrated against another elderly citizen that was reportedly under Atkinson’s care.

Atkinson was charged with another count of credit card fraud and an additional count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

These cases will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

