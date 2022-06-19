Mississippi man faces federal prison time for possessing firearm while being unlawful user of controlled substance

Published 3:53 pm Sunday, June 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Braxton Lee McCann, 32, possessed a 9 mm caliber pistol while using methamphetamine daily.

Officers of the Scott County, Mississippi Sheriff’s Office recovered the firearm on March 25, 2022. Further investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) revealed evidence of McCann’s daily use of methamphetamine. As an unlawful user of a controlled substance, it is contrary to federal law for McCann to possess any firearm.

McCann pleaded guilty to a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(3) and 924(a)(2) which criminalize the possession of firearms by unlawful users of controlled substances. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF are investigating the case.

