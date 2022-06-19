Body found at Mississippi wastewater treatment plant
Published 7:20 am Sunday, June 19, 2022
Emergency responders report that a body has been found at a Mississippi wastewater treatment plant.
WTVA in Columbus reports that officers from the Columbus police and fire departments found the body while searching for a missing Columbus Light and Water employee.
The body was found Saturday at the wastewater treatment plant on Yorkville Road near the Columbus fairgrounds.
Few details have been released and the discovery is under investigation.