Trump speaks at Mississippi event; Tate Reeves tells crowd ‘Mississippi loves Donald Trump’

Former President Donald J. Trump appeared Saturday at an event in Southaven as part of his American Freedom Tour.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also spoke at the rally and spoke highly of Trump.

“In Mississippi, this is Donald Trump country,” WREG-TV in Memphis reported Reeves said to the crowd. “Mississippi loves Donald Trump, and I think we all can probably agree that (we) sure could use him back in that oval.”

Trump mocked the validity of the ongoing U.S. House committee’s hearings on the January 6 Capitol riots.