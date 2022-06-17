Teenage stepson charged with murder in death of Mississippi university dean

Published 3:26 pm Friday, June 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Delta State University website photo

A teenager has been charged with murder in the death of his stepmother, the Dean of Music at Delta State University.

Deputies from the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department found Karen Fosheim, age 57, of Boyle lying on the floor inside her Boyle residence on Tuesday, June 14.

Recent news reports suggest that investigators believe that Fosheim appeared to have been suffocated.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Deputies received a call from a Boyle police officer requesting assistance at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Fosheim most recently served as a professor and the Dean of Music at Delta State University.

Fosheim’s stepson, Alseny Camara, 14, was charged with her murder on Thursday, June 16.

Camara has been denied bond and is being held at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

More News

Man found guilty of attempted capital murder in shooting of Mississippi judge

Mississippi sheriff deputy under investigation by Mississippi Attorney General’s office in connection with case from 2021

Name of former Mississippi mayor stripped from mountain in nation’s first national park

Two Mississippi businessman arrested for stealing nearly $2 million in COVID-19 relief money for real estate purchases, political contributions, gifts to family and friends

Print Article