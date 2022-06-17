Teenage stepson charged with murder in death of Mississippi university dean

A teenager has been charged with murder in the death of his stepmother, the Dean of Music at Delta State University.

Deputies from the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department found Karen Fosheim, age 57, of Boyle lying on the floor inside her Boyle residence on Tuesday, June 14.

Recent news reports suggest that investigators believe that Fosheim appeared to have been suffocated.

Deputies received a call from a Boyle police officer requesting assistance at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Fosheim most recently served as a professor and the Dean of Music at Delta State University.

Fosheim’s stepson, Alseny Camara, 14, was charged with her murder on Thursday, June 16.

Camara has been denied bond and is being held at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility.