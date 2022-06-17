Police: Mississippi man arrested after gun accidentally discharges, kills woman in neighboring apartment

A Mississippi man faces manslaughter charges after he said his gun accidentally discharged shooting and killing a neighbor in an apartment next to his.

Police report that Eric Adams, 35, called 911 to report that his gun unexpectedly discharged as he was putting away the weapon in his apartment in D’Iberville.

When officers responded to the shooting at Landmark Apartments in D’Iberville, they discovered that the bullet from the gun had entered an adjacent apartment, where it struck and killed Stayvia Leone Hood, 23. Hood died at the scene, police said.

Adams has been charged with manslaughter and has been given a $500,000 bond.