Mississippi sheriff deputy under investigation by Mississippi Attorney General’s office in connection with case from 2021

Published 2:31 pm Friday, June 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi sheriff deputy is under investigation by the Mississippi Attorney General’s office.

The Prentiss Headlight reports that Jefferson Davis County Undersheriff  T. C. Cooley has been placed on administrative leave by Sheriff Ron Strickland effective June 16.

Cooley is under investigation by the Mississippi Attorney General’s office regarding a case from January 2021.

The evidence will be presented to the grand jury for possible indictment.

“We are in complete cooperation with the Attorney General’s office and the investigation,” said Sheriff Strickland.

No further details were released at this time.

