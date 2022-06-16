Mississippi investigators: Thieves make away with credit cards at country club, go on spending spree at Walmart, Kroger

Published 6:43 am Thursday, June 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Vicksburg Police Department released photos of suspects they believe went on a spending spree after stealing credit cards from parked cars at a Mississippi country club.

MBI posted the photos on social media Wednesday. 

Officials report that on Sunday, June 5, 2022, agents with the Vicksburg Police Department and MBI responded to the Country Club Golf course located at 127 Country Club Drive, Vicksburg, concerning the theft of items and theft of credit cards stolen from parked vehicles at the country club.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The suspects reportedly used the victims’ credit cards to purchase items at Walmart and Kroger in Vicksburg.

MBI attached to the post images of the suspects and the vehicle that they were driving to commit the crimes.

If you have any information on these individuals or their known whereabouts please contact 1-855-485-8477 or MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

More News

Booster group raffles guns for Mississippi school fundraiser

Gunman kills 1 person, wounds 2 more in Alabama church shooting

Deputies looking for two men who stole three TVs from rural Mississippi church

Mississippi man ejected, killed after vehicle rolls over several times off of interstate in Louisiana

Print Article