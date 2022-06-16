Deputies looking for two men who stole three TVs from rural Mississippi church

Mississippi deputies are on the lookout for two men, accused of breaking into rural Mississippi church and stealing three televisions.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued felony arrest warrants for two men related to the break-in and thefts.

On June 7, the two suspects allegedly burglarized the Washington Baptist Church, Old Highway 84 No. 1 and were caught on video camera entering and stealing from the church.

Deputies have identified the men as Mark Sturdivant and Kevin Paul Martin and have issued warrants for their arrest for burglary.

Deputies said Sturdivant also has an active warrant for parole violation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Sheriff’s deputies ask anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of either of these men or anyone who has seen them to please call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or call Crimestoppers at 888-442-5001.