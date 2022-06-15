Veterans want to return Purple Heart other items found in Mississippi storage unit to soldier’s family. Do you know him?

A Purple Heart and other medals were recently found in a Mississippi storage unit without an owner and a group of local veterans wants to return the soldier’s items to his relatives.

The frame American Flag, medals and other pictures were found in a storage unit in or around Brookhaven.

The items indicate that the soldier was a Vietnam War Veteran, who was awarded a Purple Heart. Unfortunately, no identifying name or serial number could be found on any of the items.

VFW Vice Commander Greg Marlow is hoping people may recognize the face in the pictures and help him identify the soldier. Marlow asks anyone with information about the soldier or items to send him a message at 601-730-8182.

Marlow said many Purple Heart medals are serial numbered and often located on the bottom left edge of the medal. He looked but could not see a number or any engravings.