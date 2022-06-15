Mississippi couple $100,000 richer with recent winning lottery ticket

A Mississippi couple became $100,000 richer with their winning ticket in a recent Powerball drawing.

Mississippi Lottery officials say the couple from Horn Lake claimed won the prize from the Saturday, June 11, Powerball drawing. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay.

The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls.

The winning numbers drawn for Saturday were 18-20-26-53-69 with a Powerball of 5. The Powerplay was 2X. The winning ticket matched four out of five white balls, the Powerball and the Powerplay, increasing the original $50,000 winning prize amount to $100,000.