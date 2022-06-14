Separate shootings kill two people at gas stations in Mississippi city

Two people have been shot to death in separate incidents at gas stations in Mississippi’s capital city.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba condemned the shootings and praised police for making arrests within 24 hours of each killing.

One shooting happened Saturday during the attempted sale of a gun from one person to another, and the other happened Sunday during an argument between a man and a woman, Jackson police said.

A 5-year-old girl, Mariyah Lacey, died Sunday when a man arguing with her mother shot into her mother’s vehicle. Police said Robert Dewayne Jackson, 25, was captured Monday and is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

“While issues of domestic violence are not new in the city, they’re not new in our world, I do have great concern that there isn’t embarrassment as there used to be among people who commit those violent acts to women and children. There is no place for that,” Lumumba said during a news conference Monday.

“I want to say that it does not make you a man to hurt a woman or child, nor is there any room for celebrating harming a woman or child,” Lumumba said.

The mayor said the shooting Saturday happened after a gun sale went awry. Corinthian Roberson, 25, is charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle after Brianna Winters, 21, was shot to death.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said investigators believe Roberson shot Winters in the neck, WLBT-TV reported. When officers arrived, Winters was in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Hearn said Roberson went to the gas station to buy a gun from Winters but never got the gun and shot her with his own weapon. Roberson was denied bond during a Monday court hearing, WAPT-TV reported.