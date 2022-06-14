Owner of Mississippi Lottery ticket worth $185,000 has less than 24-hours to claim prize. Winning ticket purchased in December still unclaimed.

Published 8:36 am Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The owner of a lottery ticket worth $185,000 has less than 24 hours to claim their winnings before the ticket becomes a worthless piece of paper.

Mississippi Lottery officials say a Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket that was purchased for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing is set to expire at the end of the day today — June 14.

The ticket was purchased at the Circle K store on US 49 in Florence.

The numbers drawn for that date were: 04-12- 22- 23- 24.

 

