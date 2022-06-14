Man who reportedly shot, killed 5-year-old in car arrested, charged with her murder

Published 6:11 am Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police have taken into custody that man who they say shot into a car during an argument and killed a 5-year-old girl.

Jackson police say, Robert Jackson, 25, who is accused of shooting into a car in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue Sunday afternoon, turned himself in Monday.

Jackson is charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police report that Mariyah Lacey, 5, was inside her mother’s vehicle when her mother and Jackson got into an argument over money. The argument reportedly led to a shooting inside the vehicle.

Lacey was shot and later died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, according to police.

The girl’s mother was grazed by a bullet but is OK, police say. Two other children were in the car and were unharmed in the incident.

More News

Owner of Mississippi Lottery ticket worth $185,000 has less than 24-hours to claim prize. Winning ticket purchased in December still unclaimed.

Police: Mississippi teen killed in wreck of car that ended up in trees. Family members used phone app to find him after he went missing.

Police: Victim refusing to cooperate after assailant reportedly opened fire in Mississippi convenience store parking lot

Police still looking for man who reportedly shot his brother at Mississippi campground

Print Article