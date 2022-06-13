Excessive Heat Warning issued for parts of Mississippi. Heat indexes in excess of 110 degrees expected.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of the Mississippi with heat indexes in excess of 110 degrees.

For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 are expected.

The rest of the state has been issued a Heat Advisory with heat index values up to 107 expected.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Several days of heat index values above 100 degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress can increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

Officials recommend people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

NWS officials suggest those who must go outside take extra precautions and when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.