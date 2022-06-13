Driver falls asleep behind the wheel, crashes on Mississippi highway

Published 5:35 am Monday, June 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A woman who fell asleep while driving crashed on Highway 3 near Bell Bottom Road about 4:04 p.m. Sunday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the incident was a single-vehicle crash.

The driver, Lydia Pitts, 80 of Jackson, said that she had fallen asleep behind the wheel. The southbound vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Pitts received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

