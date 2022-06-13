5-year-old Mississippi girl shot, killed inside vehicle. Police looking for man reportedly connected to shooting.

A 5-year-old Mississippi girl was shot and killed and police are looking for a suspect connected to the shooting.

Jackson news sources report that 5-year-old Mariyah Lacey was shot and killed during a domestic altercation between Lacey’s mother and a man, whom police have identified as Robert Jackson, 25.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police say shots were fired inside a vehicle where Lacey’s mother and Jackson were in an altercation.

Lacey was injured in the shooting and taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Police said they are searching for Jackson. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).