Three people arrested on charges of sexual abuse involving Mississippi girl

Three suspects were arrested Friday on child sex charges in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a Mississippi girl.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office report that Travis Wade, 48, Christina Baylis, 33, and Robert Baylis, 48,were taken into custody after they received information from the Mississippi Department of Child Protection about the possible sexual abuse.

The abuse of the now 14-year-old girl reportedly occurred over the course of several years at homes in Biloxi and St. Martin.

A search warrant was served at Travis Wade’s home in St. Martin where investigators reportedly discovered material evidence that supports the victim’s claims.

Wade, 48, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. His bond is set at $500,000.

Christina Baylis, 33, is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of possession of child pornography. Her bond is set at $750,000.

Robert Baylis, 48, is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of possession of child pornography. His bond is $750,000.