Mississippi police: Woman shot in neck, killed while waiting at gas station
Published 6:13 am Sunday, June 12, 2022
A woman was fatally shot in the neck while sitting in her vehicle at a Mississippi gas station Saturday morning.
Jackson police officers responded to a shooting shortly before noon on Saturday at a gas station on Cooper Road.
When officers arrived they found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck.
The woman, identified as Brianna Winters, 21, died at the scene.
Jackson police say they are looking for a man who may be connected to the shooting scene leaving the scene in a silver Honda Accord.