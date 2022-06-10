Police investigating after woman reportedly hist in the head with hammer at Mississippi casino

Published 7:18 am Friday, June 10, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Police are investigating after a woman at a Mississippi casino was reportedly struck in the back of the head with a hammer.

Vicksburg police responded to the report of an assault at Bally’s Casino on Warrenton Road.

The officers responded to the incident which occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The victim stated that another female had struck her in the back of her head with a hammer, causing a laceration.

This case is under investigation.

