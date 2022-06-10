Mississippi homeowner exchanges gunfire with suspicious person he spotted in his driveway
Published 7:13 am Friday, June 10, 2022
A Mississippi homeowner said he exchanged gunfire with a suspicious person he saw in his driveway.
The Vicksburg Police Department responded to the 100 block of Columbia Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night for a report of shots fired.
A resident reported that he saw a suspicious subject in his driveway and yelled at him. The suspect then fired a handgun at the resident.
The resident fired back with his own handgun and the suspect ran away.
This case is under investigation.