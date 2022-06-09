Police investigating how 3-year-old fell out of moving vehicle on Mississippi highway

Published 9:51 am Thursday, June 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are investigating how a toddler fell out of a moving vehicle on a Mississippi highway.

Starkville police report that a three-year-old was injured when the child fell out of a car on Highway 25 shortly after noon on Monday.

The incident reportedly happened north of Highway 182.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police say the child was injured in the wreck and was taken to a Jackson hospital and was in critical condition.

 

 

 

More News

Former MDOC probation officer pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from people attempting to pay court fees and fines

Mississippi officials: Beware, sizzling hot summer brings out slithering snakes

Mississippi woman arrested for embezzlement after she fails to return rental car

Three juveniles, one adult arrested in case of guns, ammunition and bulletproof vest stolen from police car

Print Article