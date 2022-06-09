Police investigating how 3-year-old fell out of moving vehicle on Mississippi highway
Published 9:51 am Thursday, June 9, 2022
Police are investigating how a toddler fell out of a moving vehicle on a Mississippi highway.
Starkville police report that a three-year-old was injured when the child fell out of a car on Highway 25 shortly after noon on Monday.
The incident reportedly happened north of Highway 182.
Police say the child was injured in the wreck and was taken to a Jackson hospital and was in critical condition.