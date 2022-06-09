Mississippi woman charged with first-degree murder, issued $1 million bond

Published 5:41 am Thursday, June 9, 2022

By Oxford Eagle Staff

A Mississippi woman has been issued a $1,000,000 bond after being charged with first-degree murder.

The Oxford Police Department has arrested and charged Alexandria Griste, 29, of Oxford, with first-degree murder after an incident in the 2900 block of South Lamar Boulevard.

On Wednesday, June 8 at approximately 12:15 a.m., OPD officers responded to the area for a reported gunshot wound victim.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Once officers arrived on scene, they located the victim, who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Griste was identified as the suspect in the shooting was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Griste was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $1,000,000 bond.

More News

Police looking for suspect in death of Mississippi woman shot multiple times while lying in bed

Mississippi man who dumped dead body in trash can to face life in prison

How gas prices have changed in Mississippi in the last week

Police ask for public’s help in case involving Mississippi man found dead in ditch along interstate

Print Article