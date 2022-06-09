Mississippi woman arrested for embezzlement after she fails to return rental car

A Mississippi woman was arrested for embezzlement after the Oxford Police Department investigated a report of an unreturned rental vehicle.

On Thursday, the OPD took a walk-in report regarding a rental vehicle that had been kept beyond the agreed-upon timeframe.

Alma Nelson, 45, of Courtland, Mississippi, was charged with embezzlement under contract after an investigation.

Nelson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $2,500 bond.

The Oxford Police Department thanks the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.