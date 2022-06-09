Mississippi police officer killed, suspect on the run, state law enforcement reports

A police officer in an eastern Mississippi city was fatally shot Thursday, authorities said, adding they were seeking a suspect in the case.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation after the officer was shot in the city limits of Meridian, several local news outlets reported. The police officer wasn’t immediately identified.

Authorities told the broadcast outlets that they were seeking a 31-year-old man in connection with the shootings, adding he was considered armed and dangerous.

Details of the shooting were not immediately released although the city of Meridian later issued a statement saying the police officer died.

Meridian is a city of more than 40,000 people located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of the Mississippi capital of Jackson.