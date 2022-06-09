Former MDOC probation officer pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from people attempting to pay court fees and fines

A former Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer has pleaded guilty to four counts of embezzlement

State Auditor Shad White announced that Dendrick Hurd pleaded guilty in a case prosecuted by District Attorney Lin Carter’s office in Judge Robert Helfrich’s courtroom.

Hurd was sentenced to serve six years in prison and five years post-release supervision.

Hurd was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in December of 2021. Hurd abused his position as an MDOC probation/parole officer to embezzle money from people attempting to pay court-ordered fees and fines.

Hurd told probationers under his supervision to purchase money orders and leave them blank, using them for his own benefit. Hurd reportedly embezzled more than $4,000 between February 2020 and June 2021.

“In this case, the defendant did not think anyone was watching, and he was wrong. We will continue to fight against fraud in every case,” said Auditor White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”