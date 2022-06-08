Three Mississippi men arrested in connection with late May armed robbery

Published 5:32 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Three Mississippi men have been charged in connection with a late May armed robbery.

Oxford police investigated an armed robbery in the 1900 block of University Avenue on May 31.

According to an OPD news release, the three suspects were quickly identified, located and taken into custody without incident.

Lakerrian Ruffin, 19, of Oxford, was charged with armed robbery. Austin Thompson, 20, and Dewayne Pegues, 18, both of Oxford, were each charged with accessory after the fact.

Ruffin was issued a $15,000 bond, while Thompson and Pegues were each held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

