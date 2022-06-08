Mississippi man who dumped dead body in trash can to face life in prison

Published 10:07 pm Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was convicted this week of killing a man in 2020 and stuffing his dead body inside a garbage can

David Lee Course was convicted of first-degree murder for the February 2020 murder of Bernard Williams, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II said Wednesday.

Williams’ dead body was found inside a garbage county behind a vacant house on McDowell Road. The DA said he plans to pursue a sentence of life in prison for Course. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20.

