Mississippi man leads officers on chase reaching 100 mph. Man on probation for manslaughter apprehended in neighboring state.

A Mississippi man led police officers on a chase reaching 100 mph after he stole a county-maintenance truck. The man, who is on probation for a manslaughter conviction, was apprehended and arrested in Louisiana.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released information about the theft and recovery of a stolen county-owned vehicle on Tuesday.

According to sheriff’s reports, Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a report of a suspicious person walking on Gowall Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The reporting party stated the individual was walking in and out of driveways. Two deputies who were already in the area responded and began searching for the individual.

While the deputies were investigating, the sheriff’s office received reports from a county road maintenance employee that a county maintenance truck, a 2008 Ford F-150, had been stolen. The employee said that while the maintenance crew was outside the vehicle, a person believed to be the same individual reported earlier walked up, got in the county maintenance truck and drove away at 1:34 p.m. The vehicle was seen on Gowall Road going toward U.S. 61 North.

Within minutes, the county road maintenance department received a call from a citizen wanting to lodge a complaint that a county road maintenance truck was seen driving at an extremely high rate of speed southbound on North Washington Street approaching the city of Vicksburg. Shortly after, the vehicle was involved in a minor accident as it entered I-20 westbound off Washington Street.

By this time, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office had already received all identifying information about the vehicle from County Road Manager Jamie Cain.

That information was put out on an NCIC broadcast to notify other agencies. Moments after Madison Parish, La., authorities received the bulletin of the stolen vehicle, their deputies spotted the vehicle as it took the mound exit off I-20 and turned westbound on U.S. Highway 80 toward Tallulah.

Several Madison Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were behind the vehicle, which reportedly reached speeds of nearly 100 mph on U.S. 80.

Sheriff Sammy Byrd and Chief Deputy Chad Ezell of the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office set up a roadblock on U.S. 80, just east of the Tallulah city limits, and were waiting for the vehicle to approach as other deputies pursued.

They were able to stop the vehicle just before entering the city limits.

The driver, Kyle Marshall Hall, 27 of Warren County, was taken into custody. Hall is currently in the Madison Parish jail charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, flight from officers and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He has a detainer placed on him by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, meaning when he is released from the custody of Louisiana authorities, he will be extradited back to the state of Mississippi.

Hall faces auto theft charges in Warren County. He also has a detainer placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, where he was already on probation for a manslaughter conviction.

The time from when the vehicle was reported stolen to the suspect being taken into custody was 25 minutes. No one was injured in the pursuit.