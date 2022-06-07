Two people admit roles in Nigerian fraud scheme that bilked citizens of hundreds of thousands of dollars

Published 9:45 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By The Associated Press

Two people accused in a Nigerian fraud scheme pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy during a court hearing in Mississippi, federal prosecutors said.

Edafe Onoetiyi, 34, of Nigeria but living in Dallas, and Susan Johns, 55, of Bothell, Washington, entered the pleas in U.S. District Court in Natchez, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi said in a news release.

Court documents show the defendants conspired with each other and other people to defraud American citizens by transferring bank account information, personal identity information and other access devices to create and transfer fraudulent loans and perpetrate other forms of theft resulting in the transfer of hundreds of thousands of dollars within the U.S. and abroad, including Canada and Nigeria, the news release said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“Many of the victims of the fraud were romance scheme victims, wherein fraudsters concealing their true identities duped innocent victims into either sending money or allowing the fraudsters to use their bank account to move fraudulently obtained money,” the news release said.

Onoetiyi and Johns will be sentenced Sept. 6. They each face up to five years and a $250,000 fine.

The convictions are the result of a multi-year investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations.

More News

Louisiana man accused of calling Florida congresswoman and threatening her — twice

Utility clerk took payments from customers, then monkeyed with the books to steal thousands, auditor says

Multiple Mississippi agencies arrest four people on prescription fraud, conspiracy charges after chase across state

State-sanctioned violence or necessary deterrent? Paddling remains staple of education in this Mississippi school and many more

Print Article