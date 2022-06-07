Multiple Mississippi agencies arrest four people on prescription fraud, conspiracy charges after chase across state

Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement arrested four people on prescription fraud charges after pursuing them across Northeast Mississippi.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics with the assistance from Mississippi Department of Transportation, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Itawamba
County Sheriff’s Department and Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department were involved in the pursuit on June 6, according to an MBN press release.

Sara Wells, Walter Robinson, Isa Muhammad, and Jordan Shireman were all arrested and charged with prescription fraud and conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.

The driver of the vehicle, Isa Muhammed, is also being charged with felony fleeing, according to the press release.

No bond has been set at this time and more charges are anticipated.

 

 

