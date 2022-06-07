Mississippi man reportedly beaten and shot after he thought he was stopping to help stranded motorists on rural road

Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was shot and beaten Monday evening after he stopped to help what he thought were stranded motorists.

John Anderson, 82, of Prentiss, was beaten and shot on Garland Broom Road in the Granby Community.

According to Anderson at the scene, two black males, one with no shirt on, appeared to be out of gas. Anderson said he went home to get gas and when he came back to help the motorists, they shot him in the face and beat and robbed him.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

A passerby discovered Anderson on the side of the road and went for help.

He was transported by Rescue 7 to UMMC and is currently in critical condition.

The two males fled the scene in a newer model tan car.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 601-792-5169.

More News

Louisiana man accused of calling Florida congresswoman and threatening her — twice

Utility clerk took payments from customers, then monkeyed with the books to steal thousands, auditor says

Two people admit roles in Nigerian fraud scheme that bilked citizens of hundreds of thousands of dollars

Multiple Mississippi agencies arrest four people on prescription fraud, conspiracy charges after chase across state

Print Article