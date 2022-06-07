Collision between motorcyle, car on Mississippi highway kills man, injures two others

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One man is dead and two other people, including a juvenile, injured Sunday when a motorcycle collided with a car Sunday.

According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the collision occurred on Sunday at 11:25 a.m.  Officers with the Picayune Police Department were dispatched to Highway 43 South and Frontage Road in reference to a car versus motorcycle collision.

Upon arrival, officers closed the roadways to investigate the crash. At the time of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle, a 2004 Harley Davidson, was traveling west on Highway 43 South. At that same time, the driver of a 2007 Nissan Sentra was traveling east and attempted to turn left from the turn lane on Highway 43 South into the parking lot of the businesses at that location.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Nissan Sentra, causing major damage to the vehicle and the motorcycle. The driver of the vehicle and a juvenile passenger were injured. All three persons were injured in the crash and were transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The rider of the motorcycle later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is currently under investigation.

The New Orleans Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 32-year-old Robert Hamilton of Lacombe, La. His preliminary cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.

More News

Derailed freight train cuts Mississippi town in half causing headaches for residents

‘Drama Queen’ investigation results in 25 year sentence for man who was reportedly dealing meth, heroin across Mississippi

Police: Mississippi woman arrested after she rams car traveling at high rate of speed in attempt to run vehicle off road

Assault rifle, 500 rounds of ammunition, bulletproof vests stolen from Mississippi police vehicle

Print Article