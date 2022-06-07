Collision between motorcyle, car on Mississippi highway kills man, injures two others

One man is dead and two other people, including a juvenile, injured Sunday when a motorcycle collided with a car Sunday.

According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the collision occurred on Sunday at 11:25 a.m. Officers with the Picayune Police Department were dispatched to Highway 43 South and Frontage Road in reference to a car versus motorcycle collision.

Upon arrival, officers closed the roadways to investigate the crash. At the time of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle, a 2004 Harley Davidson, was traveling west on Highway 43 South. At that same time, the driver of a 2007 Nissan Sentra was traveling east and attempted to turn left from the turn lane on Highway 43 South into the parking lot of the businesses at that location.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Nissan Sentra, causing major damage to the vehicle and the motorcycle. The driver of the vehicle and a juvenile passenger were injured. All three persons were injured in the crash and were transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The rider of the motorcycle later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is currently under investigation.

The New Orleans Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 32-year-old Robert Hamilton of Lacombe, La. His preliminary cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.